7,270 Shares in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETOR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eToro Group during the second quarter worth $7,816,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,853,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000.

Get eToro Group alerts:

eToro Group Trading Up 5.2%

ETOR opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69. eToro Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eToro Group ( NASDAQ:ETOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter.

ETOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on eToro Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on eToro Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Compass Point began coverage on eToro Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of eToro Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETOR

About eToro Group

(Free Report)

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.