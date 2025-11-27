Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 430,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Houghton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 26.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 260,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -322.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Houghton has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $161.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.06 million. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.Quaker Houghton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is presently -414.29%.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.