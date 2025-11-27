Adeia Inc. $ADEA Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 85.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Down 0.3%

ADEA stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.78. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Adeia had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.24 million. Adeia has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADEA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Adeia

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.