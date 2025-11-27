Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STLA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.