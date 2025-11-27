Progress Software Corporation $PRGS Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 273.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Progress Software by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $70.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Progress Software news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,901.68. This represents a 68.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $254,376.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,716.73. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

