Carlson Capital L.P. Increases Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Carlson Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 173.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $323,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,453.09. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,510,668.88. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,365. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.9%

CYTK opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

