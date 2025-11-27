Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $348.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

