Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -393.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

