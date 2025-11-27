Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its stake in Leidos by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 50.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $190.25 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

