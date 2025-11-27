Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,594,000 after acquiring an additional 106,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $168.48 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $169.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

