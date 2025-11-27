Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,648 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,019,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $285.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $287.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

