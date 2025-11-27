Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 196.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,705 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,278 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $9,184,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

TME opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

