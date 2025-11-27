Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 188,364 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

