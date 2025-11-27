23,319 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

