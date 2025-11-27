Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,442,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,108,000 after buying an additional 7,049,998 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,900 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,040,000.

SCHA stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

