Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Director Purchases $98,892.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dahl purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,892. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 3.6%

DIN opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

