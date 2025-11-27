Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Acquires $82,400.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 433,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,733.92. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ WEST opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. Westrock Coffee Company has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 98.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

