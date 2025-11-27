Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,981 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,425,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,922,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 978.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 397,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 360,350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,807,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of VCLT opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.47.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.