Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,981 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,425,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,922,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 978.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 397,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 360,350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,807,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VCLT opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

