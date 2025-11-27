Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 25.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 6.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.