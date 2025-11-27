5,221 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.87.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $257.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $260.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

