Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.61 Million in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $947.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

