Financial Holdings Rivernorth Buys 4,905 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,905 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $68,964.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,074.32. The trade was a 14.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,700 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,935.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,346 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,452.02.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,243 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $17,924.06.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 4,346 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $62,191.26.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,960.24.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 2,165 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $31,284.25.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,257 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $61,300.80.

On Thursday, October 30th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 881 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $12,607.11.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $14.06 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 30.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

