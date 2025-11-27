498 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $403.67 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

