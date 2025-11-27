Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

