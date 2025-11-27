Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Abacus Life, Inc. $ABL

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Abacus Life during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of ABL stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of -0.02.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. Abacus Life had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Research analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 310.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

