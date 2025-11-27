Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $147.23 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $246.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Align Technology Company Profile



Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

