Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.50 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.8%

AMG stock opened at $268.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $271.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

