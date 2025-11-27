Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 65,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Guardant Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 195,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 target price on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 851 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,161 shares of company stock worth $18,996,062. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $112.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.