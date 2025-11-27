Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.51 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $403.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.91 and a 12 month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

