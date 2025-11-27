Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $4,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 289,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,369.12. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $210,410.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,823.38. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,974,508. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

