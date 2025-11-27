JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $124.52 Million Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 1,520.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 17.99% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $124,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $533,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $652,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 4.2%

BATS IYT opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

