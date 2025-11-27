JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $152,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 76.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

