Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

