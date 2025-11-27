Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Toll Brothers worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.17. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.