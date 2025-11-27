Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Regency Centers worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 641.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $4,748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of REG opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.17%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.