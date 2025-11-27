SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of SEI Investments worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 252.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.