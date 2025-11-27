Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Stock Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Webster Financial worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Amundi raised its position in Webster Financial by 699.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 137,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 120,516 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3,066.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 122,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 118,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $628,380 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

