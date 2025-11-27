Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,346 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Houlihan Lokey worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,236,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,168.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,683,000 after acquiring an additional 220,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,919,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $32,882,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

