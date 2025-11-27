Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Paycom Software worth $30,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $49,853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,691.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,177,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $156.50 and a one year high of $267.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.