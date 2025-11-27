MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,838 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,756,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $75,588,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

