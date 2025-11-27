VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.2667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded VersaBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,052,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 943,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,547 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 5.0% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 19.6% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 761,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $383.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.97. VersaBank has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.38.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. VersaBank had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

