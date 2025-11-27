Brokerages Set Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target at $46.75

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Camden National from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,446,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at $2,897,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. Camden National has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Camden National had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

