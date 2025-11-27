Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,258 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Rogers Communication worth $45,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communication by 303.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,047,000 after buying an additional 4,166,861 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communication during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,687,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,870,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,859 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,348,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,288 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 550.0% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,421,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $40.26.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

