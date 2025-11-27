Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading cut their price target on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th.

Geo Group stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Geo Group has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the third quarter worth $296,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Geo Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 47,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Geo Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 354,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 133,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Geo Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

