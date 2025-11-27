Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,245.48. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

