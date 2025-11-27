Elastic N.V. $ESTC Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 39.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Elastic by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 823.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,291.24. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $423.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

