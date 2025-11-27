Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Corporation $BRC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Brady worth $35,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,677,686.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,946,750. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,002,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 14,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,381.53. This trade represents a 46.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,132. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Stock Down 0.4%

BRC opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. Brady Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $84.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $405.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.65 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

