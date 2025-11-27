Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.81 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,875,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,308 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Hillman Solutions worth $34,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLMN. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,575,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 124.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm had revenue of $424.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

