21,954 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $252.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.33 and a twelve month high of $310.60.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSN

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $242,952.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,189.14. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,660,539 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.