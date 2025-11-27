Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.35 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

